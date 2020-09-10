Ubisoft confirms Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake for early 2021

Ahead of today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation, we saw some leaks that suggested the company was gearing up to announce a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Sure enough, when the show finally kicked off, that’s just what Ubisoft revealed, announcing that the remake will land early next year. We also got the chance to see the game’s remade graphics in the announcement trailer, which can see embedded below.

Interestingly, despite the fact that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has been dated for January 21st, 2020, it won’t be launching for next-generation consoles. Today Ubisoft confirmed that the game will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and UPlay+. The company did say, however, that this remake will be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility, so at least there’s that.

In any case, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a big deal when it first released back in 2003. The game served as a reboot for the Prince of Persia series (which stretches all the way back to 1989), and kicked off The Sands of Time trilogy that also included Warrior Within and The Two Thrones. Perhaps we’ll see remakes of those once The Sands of Time is on shelves?

Details on this remake are fairly slim at the moment, but Ubisoft says that it will feature “updated combat and puzzles as well as new visuals, camera angles, and captured performances,” so this sounds like it’s a ground-up remake of the original. The company also says that players will be able to unlock the original Prince of Persia game from 1989 as they progress through The Sands of Time.

Per-ordering the game will net players the “Back to the Origins” set that includes the original weapons and outfit the Prince wore in the 2003 title. Apparently, pre-orders also come with a “Classic Filter that changes the look and feel of the game,” too. We’ll let you know when Ubisoft shares more information about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, so stay tuned for that.