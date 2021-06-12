Ubisoft announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Ubisoft closed out today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation with the announcement of a game few were probably expecting. We’re going to back to James Cameron’s Avatar universe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game coming to current-gen consoles, PC, and streaming services. Details are still fairly slim, but Ubisoft did divulge a few morsels of information about the game today.

For starters, we learned that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a first-person action adventure game where players step into the role of Na’vi exploring the Western Frontier. Ubisoft points out that this is a never-before-seen stretch of Pandora, so we’ll be exploring parts unknown as we play this game.

“Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it,” Ubisoft’s announcement today reads. The announcement trailer, which you can see above, certainly seems to tell a tale of two Pandoras: one with a lush jungle with native flora and fauna, and another that has been taken over by RDA forces and their giant bases.

Sadly, we don’t get to see any gameplay in this trailer, and we might not see that for some time to come. Ubisoft does say that the game is being made with its Snowdrop engine and is the product of a collaboration between Massive Entertainment, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney.

One interesting point about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is that it’s going to be exclusive to current-gen platforms, PC, and streaming services. Ubisoft today confirmed the launch platforms for Frontiers of Pandora as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Luna, so PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are going to have to upgrade if they want to partake. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches at some point in 2022 – we’ll let you know when more is revealed about the game.