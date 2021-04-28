Uber teams with Walgreens to help riders get COVID-19 vaccine

Ride-sharing company Uber has teamed up with Walgreens to help customers get appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time they schedule a ride to the pharmacy. With this new feature, users can browse vaccination appointment time slots at Walgreens in the Uber app, claim the time they want, then continue on to book a ride for the appointment.

Though it is still difficult to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in some places, many states are seeing a drop in demand that is making same-day appointments possible. If you want to see whether there’s a time slot available at your local Walgreens, you can tap the banner in the Uber app that reads “Need a vaccine?”

You’ll then be able to tap a “Schedule a vaccine” option, at which point you’ll be prompted to enter your zip code. The app will then find your local Walgreens store and show the COVID-19 vaccine appointment time slots that are currently available.

Assuming you choose to book that time, you’ll see a page with all of the important details, including the date and time for your second vaccine dose appointment. From there, you’ll then be taken to the familiar Uber ride page where you’ll arrange for an Uber ride to take you to the COVID-19 appointment.

Of course, the option remains to directly book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Walgreen’s website and app, as well as the digital platforms for other companies participating in the vaccine program, including CVS and supermarket pharmacies like Kroger Pharmacy.