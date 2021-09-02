Twitter teases future feature that’ll let users automatically archive tweets

Twitter has detailed yet another feature that it plans to test at some point: a built-in archive function. The upcoming setting will enable users to have their tweets automatically archived after a certain amount of time, increasing privacy and preventing others from easily searching through one’s old tweet history.

When you publish a tweet, it remains visible on your Twitter account until it is manually removed. This has proven problematic for some users who have had their old tweet history analyzed and used against them. As a result of this and other related privacy concerns, some Twitter users have started manually deleting their tweets after a period of time.

Twitter is taking matters into its own hands and will instead potentially offer an automatic tweet archiving feature in the future. The company detailed the plans to Bloomberg, explaining that this tool would automatically hide a user’s tweets once they’re either 30, 60, or 90 days old. Another potential timespan would be archiving tweets once they’re a year old.

The company describes tweet archives as a tool currently in the ‘concept phase,’ meaning it’ll be a while before any sort of test rolls out to some users. This future feature — assuming the company follows through with releasing it — will join others the company plans to test, including hiding ‘liked’ tweets, removing one’s self from conversations, and removing followers without blocking them.

The report indicates these features are in consideration and will be tested in the future; as with any test, it is possible the features will launch with substantial changes or, as is often the case, may end up scrapped altogether.