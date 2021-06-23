Twitter Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces are now accepting applicants

There is no stopping Twitter’s push to finally monetize its social network, even if it remains to be seen how successful these attempts will really be. It kicked things off earlier this month with the launch of the much-rumored Twitter Blue subscription that offers features, both wanted and unwanted, for a price. Twitter is now accepting applications for its more exclusive Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, but the fine print may actually discourage some creators and publishers from fully jumping aboard.

Ticket Spaces is pretty much an extension of Twitter’s audio-only Spaces feature designed to directly rival the likes of Clubhouse. Twitter, however, came up with something that not even Clubhouse has, at least or now. While Clubhouse and Instagram’s new Live Room lets users tip creators, Ticketed Spaces allows advance ticket sales that can make an event feel even more special because of its exclusivity.

The criteria for eligibility in this program are a bit high, including the US-only requirement. Users need to be over 18 years of age, have at least 1,000 followers and have hosted at least three Spaces in the past 30 days. Tickets can range from $1 to $999 and creators can limit how many tickets can be sold.

Super Follows, which is patterned after the Patreon business model, might be a bit more problematic for creators. In exchange for a monthly fee ranging from $2.99 to $9.99, subscribers are guaranteed a steady flow of paywalled content. Applicants in the US need to have at least 10,000 followers to be eligible for this program.

The point of contention, however, will be how much creators will earn from it. Twitter says it will only take 3% of the revenue after Google’s or Apple’s 30% cut. If creators exceed $50,000 of lifetime earnings, however, Twitter will start collecting 20% of future earnings. That will practically leave creators with only 67% down to 50% of the proceeds, far less than what they would make on Patreon.