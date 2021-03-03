Twitter Spaces audio chat rooms are now open for Android users

Twitter announced a new feature is now available for Android users known as Twitter Spaces. Previously Spaces was open to iOS platform users during its private beta launch. The private beta kicked off in December 2020. For now, Android users do have one limitation in that they’re only able to join and talk in Spaces lacking the ability to start their own Spaces audio chat room.

Twitter does say the ability for Android users to start their own Spaces chat room will land soon without putting a timeframe on that promise. Twitter has been talking about Spaces and its roadmap for launch with surprising clarity. Last month, Spaces hosted a room where it invited users to give feedback, ask questions, and learn about other products Twitter had in the works for both near and longer-term projects.

The social network has shared features for Spaces publicly as quickly as its designing and prototyping them. Some of the new features that have been shared publicly include titles and descriptions, scheduling options, cohost and moderator support, guest lists, and more. Not long ago, Twitter updated the preview card that appears in the timeline, calling it a captions feature.

While many of those features don’t have a firm timeline for when they will be officially available, Twitter promised features like Android support and scheduling options in a matter of weeks rather than months. Twitter’s new service and support for Android has landed ahead of rival app Clubhouse. For those unfamiliar, Clubhouse is a leader in the new “social audio” market. Currently, Clubhouse is iOS only and invite-only.

Twitter reportedly considers Spaces a crucial part of its larger creator platform currently in the works. Some other changes Twitter has in mind include Newsletters and a “Super Follow” paid subscription. Twitter is also currently testing something known as a “Shopping Card” that would let users tweet posts with links directly to products with a “Shop” button.