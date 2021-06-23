Twitter just prioritized iOS over Android again for Instagram

This week the folks at the development office at Twitter opened the gates to Instagram. If you’re using an iOS device, you can now share Tweets from your Twitter app directly to Instagram Stories. This should curb the use of screenshots of Tweets in Instagram stories, as the developers at Twitter suggest. They said “pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories,” so they were nice about it!

This is the latest upgrade to the iOS version of Twitter – an acceptance of Instagram and the fact that Twitter users also use Instagram. Before now, it was almost as if Twitter did not want users to interact with other social networks – at least those run by Facebook.

There’ll also be a tested feature in the iOS version of the Twitter app re: stickers. It’ll allow users to share a Tweet as a sticker in Instagram – appearing first in the Tweet share menu for iOS.

To gain access to this update, make sure you have the latest version of the Twitter app on iOS. This update came with the June 18, 2021 version of the app. Twitter developers didn’t say much about said feature in the update in the app store, suggesting that they “made improvements and squashed bugs so Twitter is even better for you.”

This update also integrates Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Applications for these features will begin rolling out this week, allowing creators to create a “direct relationship with your most engaged followers.” Pricing per month includes $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 tiers – all for the Super Follows as such.

If you’re looking at Ticketed Spaces, you’re looking at prices between $1 and $999 (per ticket), with a revenue share of “up to 97%” for the creator. UPDATE: That revenue share goes for Super Follow prices, too. Twitter will always take a cut. All of this is AFTER the cut taken by the platform on which the app is hosted – meaning iOS (Apple) or Android (Google), and etcetera.

FOR NOW, Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces are available to SOME users in the United States for the iOS version of the app. There’ll be a new Monetization button in the app’s sidebar on iOS that’ll give users access to these features as a creator.