Twitch teases ‘console announcements’ during Summer Game Fest streams

Earlier this month, Geoff Keighley announced a multi-month digital games festival of sorts called Summer Game Fest. Seemingly created to take the place of in-person shows that can’t be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summer Game Fest promises announcements and digital events from May to August. Today Twitch confirmed that it’s getting in on the action with Summer Game Fest livestreams, which will be held on a new channel called twitchgaming.

It’s a bit of a wonder that the twitchgaming channel didn’t already exist before this, but that’s neither here nor there. “This is the only place where you can witness the future of gaming and join the conversation live with the largest gaming community on the planet,” Twitch wrote in a blog post today. “Plus, we’re partnering with some of the biggest names in the business to bring this to life – Riot, CD PROJEKT RED, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Blizzard Entertainment, 2K, the IGDA (International Game Developers Association), and more.”

In that blog post, Twitch gives us a quick rundown of what we can expect to see, teasing that we’ll get some “console announcements” by tuning into these livestreams. Unfortunately, Twitch didn’t elaborate there, simply leaving us hanging by saying, “That’s all we’ll say for now…”

We’ll also see a series of competitive Valorant events when the game goes live on June 2nd, along with a number of 2K game reveals. Twitch’s new channel will also be the home of an Indie Showcase from the IGDA, but for the moment, we don’t have a date or time for that particular event. Finally, Twitch says that it will close out the summer with a Summer Game Fest Awards ceremony that will allow viewers to vote of their favorite games of the festival.

Twitch is also flipping the switch on co-streaming for the Summer Game Fest, allowing streamers to host the content on their own channels so they can watch it along with their chats. We’re told to follow twitchgaming for all of the Summer Game Fest content Twitch plans to stream, which you can do for heading over to the freshly-created channel and clicking the heart button.