Turtle Beach reveals VelocityOne Flight in time for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Xbox debut

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, flight sticks have been difficult to find for months now. While stock is slowly starting to recover, prices are still on the high side. Turtle Beach may have just revealed the antidote to those hard-to-find flight sticks and high prices, today introducing the VelocityOne Flight.

The VelocityOne Flight marks Turtle Beach’s entrance into the simulation hardware space, and the company says that it was “developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots to deliver the most immersive, authentic, and modern PC and Xbox flying experience on the market.” You’ll notice that Turtle Beach specifically named Xbox there – we’re guessing it isn’t a coincidence that the VelocityOne Flight is being revealed just a day after Microsoft dated the Xbox version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

In any case, if you’ve been trying to get your hands on a flight stick or HOTAS but have been sidelined by low stock and high prices, this could be a good chance to get one finally. Turtle Beach says the VelocityOne is suitable for simulation fans of all experience levels and that it comes equipped with a “true-to-life” 180-degree yoke handle with built-in rudder controls. It also includes a modular quadrant throttle that comes with custom, replaceable lever handles.

The VelocityOne Flight connects over USB to Xbox Series X|S and PC, so it’s a good option regardless of where you plan to play Microsoft Flight Simulator (or other flight games like Star Wars Squadrons). Alongside this announcement, Turtle Beach also announced its new Recon Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, which comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Pro-Aim Focus Mode that lets you tweak thumbstick sensitivity for first-person shooters. It’ll also have support for four different profiles.

The VelocityOne Flight and the Recon Controller are launching sometime this summer, but Turtle Beach hasn’t revealed a precise release date for either of them. The Recon will run $59.95 when it launches, while the VelocityOne Flight will cost $349.95. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a HOTAS without any success, it should be noted that Turtle Beach is letting people sign up for pre-order notifications for the VelocityOne Flight on its website – something that could give you an edge when it comes to buying one of these flight sticks.