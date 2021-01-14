Turtle Beach acquires Neat, maker of unique microphones

Gaming accessories company Turtle Beach has acquired Neat Microphones, the company behind a variety of uniquely-designed analog and USB microphones. Demand for microphones has increased as more consumers take up gaming streaming, podcasting, and other activities that require high-end microphones. The announcement comes ahead of Neat’s 2021 product launches.

Neat sells two microphone product families: the Bee and the Widget. As its name suggests, the Bee line features microphones with designs inspired by the lowly honey bee, while the Widget microphones are more colorful and feature a near-abstract design.

In an announcement this week, Turtle Beach revealed that it has acquired Neat, adding these products alongside the microphones already available in the company’s various headsets. Turtle Beach notes that it can increase Neat’s presence on the market through its global distribution network and retail partnerships.

Later this year, Neat will introduce new and updated versions of its more popular digital and analog microphones, with the company’s president Skipper Wise noting that work is already underway on ‘the next generation of our products.’

Talking about the new acquisition is Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark, who said: