Trail mix and nuts sold by multiple brands recalled over glass risk

Arizona company SunTree Snack Foods is recalling a number of trail mixes and nuts sold under multiple brand names due to potential contamination with glass. The recall impacts brands sold by HEB, as well as Happy Belly and more. As expected, eating nuts or trail mixes that contain pieces of glass could be a major health risk.

According to SunTree, an investigation into the matter is still taking place. However, at this point company has identified the cashews in particular as the source of the glass contamination, leading to a recall of cashews and trail mixes that include these cashews. Fortunately, as of the date of the recall’s publication, the company hadn’t received any reports of injuries related to the products.

Brands and product names covered by this recall include:

– Harris Teeter: Tropical Trail Mix, Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, and Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces

– HEB: 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces

– Happy Belly: Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces, Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces, and Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces

– Prince & Spring: Mountain Trail Mix

If you may have purchased one of these products, check out the recall notice on the FDA’s website for the full list of identifying details, including package sizes, Best By dates, UPCs, and lot codes. SunTree Snack Foods also provided images of the products on its website.

The products were distributed to retail stores in a number of states, including North and South Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Washington DC, Texas, Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee. If you own any of these recalled products, the company says you should return them for a refund.