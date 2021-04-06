TP-link Archer AX73 gigabit Wi-Fi 6 router supports 5400 Mbps speeds

TP-link has been making networking gear and other products for a long time. The company has debuted its latest AX5400 dual-band gigabit Wi-Fi 6 router called the Archer AX73. The router supports data speeds of up to 5400 Mbps for fast browsing, streaming, and downloading various content at the same time.

Support for Wi-Fi 6 gives the router the top structure of 4T4R and HE160 on the five gigahertz band allowing for 4.8 Gbps connectivity. HE160 technology doubles the bandwidth while the router supports six simultaneous streams. TP-link says the typical Wi-Fi 5 router only supports speeds of up to 2033 Mbps compared to Archer’s 5378 Mbps.

The router supports over 200 connected devices simultaneously with MU-MIMO and OFDMA reducing congestion on the network and multiplying the average throughput of the system by a factor of four. OFDMA enables different devices to share one transmission stream to increase efficiency. MU-MIMO transmits data to different devices simultaneously using multiple streams.

The Archer AX73 can offer extensive coverage of homes and offices with six antennas, and it relies on Beamforming to ensure broad coverage. HomeShield is a premium security service suite designed to keep the home network safe with both network and IoT protection features. TP-Link designed the Archer AX73 with improved vent areas to reduce heat and keep the system operating efficiently.

A single integrated USB 3.0 port allows media sharing and the building of private cloud storage networks. Users can set up the router in minutes using the TP-link Tether application. TP-link does warn that the router may not support all mandatory features as ratified in Draft 3.0 of the IEEE 802.11ax specification. The router is available now on Amazon for $199.99.