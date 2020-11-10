Toyota unveils slick C-HR GR Sport in Europe

The Toyota C-HR is available in the United States and is an interesting looking small crossover SUV. In Europe, Toyota has announced that it will be offering a new version of that crossover called the C-HR GR Sport. The new model will bring new color and trim choices built on the new C-HIC grade.

The C-HIC grade itself is new and offers unique exterior color combinations, new wheel designs, and new interiors. The vehicle has the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, adding enhanced pedestrian and cyclist detection and new features, including Intersection Turn Assistance.

GR models feature the livery colors of Toyota Gazoo Racing and bring new exterior and interior styling to the C-HR model. The new paint and trim choices include two-tone color combinations, 18-inch alloy wheels, and two-tone leather upholstery. For 2021, the entire C-HR range gets an updated version of the Toyota Safety Sense suite with new active safety features.

On the outside of all GR Sport models, buyers get black emblem backgrounds and headlight housings, piano black finish for the center bumper and fog lamps surrounds, dark chrome grille, and a more aggressively styled front spoiler. On the side, piano black door molding inserts are combined with unique 19-inch alloy wheel designs.

The vehicle’s rear gets black emblem backgrounds, piano black reflector surrounds, and bespoke under-bumper trim garnish along with the GR Sport logo. Nine exclusive dual-tone color schemes are offered for GR Sport, including a unique combination for the model with dynamic gray and a black roof.

The interior gets a new cool silver cabin finish and a choice of alcantara-trimmed leather or fabric seat upholstery with GR-inspired red and gray stitching. The model also offers a perforated leather steering wheel rim, red stitching accents on the wheel rim and gear lever gaiter, special scuff plates, a GR stop/start button, and GR startup animation. Bespoke tires and suspension are included as well.