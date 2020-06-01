Toyota RAV4 Prime landed dealers this summer starting at $38,100

Toyota has announced pricing and a general launch date on the new Toyota Rav4 Prime. This vehicle is the quickest and most fuel-efficient RAV4 that Toyota has ever offered. The vehicle lands in dealerships this summer and will start at $38,100.

Toyota says that this is the first-ever plug-in model of the popular RAV4, and it has up to 302 hp. The vehicle is expected to run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. Toyota says that sprint will make it the quickest four-door model in the Toyota line. The RAV4 Prime also can drive for up to 42 miles on battery power alone per charge.

Toyota says that the Prime has the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The manufacturer estimates the vehicle has up to 94 combined MPGe. It also includes standard electric on-demand all-wheel drive. The vehicle will come in SE or XSE grades.

The SE grade includes heated front seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, seven-inch multi-information display, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, power back door, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 3kW onboard charger. An available weather and moonroof package adds $1665 to the base price.

The XSE starts at $41,425 and features a two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors. It comes standard with a wireless phone charger, moonroof, paddle shifters, LED accent lights, 19-inch wheels, ambient interior lighting, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a nine-inch touchscreen for the audio system. In this grade, with the weather and audio package adding $2435. The weather with audio and premium package adds $5760 includes a 6.6 kW enhanced charger.