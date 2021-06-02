Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport lands for the 2022 model year

Toyota has announced a new trim level for its popular 4Runner SUV called the 4Runner TRD Sport. Toyota says the new trim level offers buyers a combination of style and performance. The 4Runner TRD Sport slots in the line along with the existing TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro but differs from those models in that it’s not aimed at off-road use.

4Runner TRD Sport adds style, flair, and upgrades that make it more comfortable and roadworthy. The emphasis with this model is on everyday comfort and enhanced road dynamics. 4Runner TRD Sport features an exclusive Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System suspension meant to improve handling on the road. The same suspension is found on the Limited grade and can automatically adjust damping force for the shock absorbers when driving over bumpy surfaces or cornering.

A central control absorber cross-links the shock absorbers on opposite corners of the vehicle my contacts to reduce pitch and yaw by offsetting opposing inputs. 4Runner TRD Sport buyers will be able to choose the trim level in 2WD or part-time 4WD featuring a two-speed transfer case. Versions with 2WD offer 9.0-inches of ground clearance, with 4WD versions offering 9.6-inches of ground clearance.

TRD Sport trim builds on the SR5 grade and swaps the standard 17-inch wheels in favor of new machine-faced 20-inch wheels featuring dark gray accents. All versions of the SUV come with a full-size spare tire. Buyers also get color-keyed accents on the grill, rocker panels, and body molding, as well as a hood scoop, front spoiler, and black roof rails.

The interior gets seats trimmed in SofTex material and heated front seats. The seats are trimmed with black material, and gray contrast stitching with front headrests featuring gray-colored TRD stitched logos. TRD Sport floor mats and a special shift knob are part of the package. Toyota notes that all 4Runner grades get LED headlamps and fog lights, including LED high beams. Pricing is unannounced at this time.