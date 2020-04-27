Total War: Shogun 2 is free to keep on Steam for a short time

With various stay-at-home orders in place in many regions around the world, there are a lot of people who have a lot of time on their hands. Thankfully, many game publishers have held sales or even offered some games for free for a limited time. Sega is the latest publisher to do the latter, announcing that Total War: Shogun 2 is free to keep on Steam for a limited time.

Like many of these other free game giveaways, Sega is doing this to encourage people to stay home during the pandemic. “The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges to many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational,” Sega wrote in a blog post.

“With this is mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier,” the company continued. Total War: Shogun 2 is going free on Steam at 6PM BST/1PM EDT today, so just a few minutes ago as of this writing. It’ll remain free until Friday, May 1st at 6PM BST/1PM EDT.

All of those who download the game during that five day window will be able to keep it forever. Total War: Shogun 2 is looking a little long in the tooth these days, as it was released in 2011, but it’s still a solid entry in the long-running series for those who haven’t already played it. As the time it was released, it served as something of a return to form for the series, which got its start with the original Shogun: Total War way back in 2000.

So, if you don’t have Total War: Shogun 2 in your Steam library and you’re a fan of strategy games, be sure to claim a copy over on the Steam store. Just remember to do so before Friday rolls around, because after that, your window to get a free copy closes.