Toshiba C350 Amazon smart TV series revealed in 5 sizes

Amazon and Best Buy revealed a new set of Toshiba television sets with Fire TV smart TV software. These televisions are all in the Toshiba C350 series, rolling with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X. This line of televisions will eventually be made available in five different sizes at Best Buy and from Amazon online.

The Toshiba Smart Fire TVs in the Toshiba C350 series works with a “bezel-less design” with Toshiba Regza Engine 4K with support for UHD 4K panel display action. The 4K LCD panels on these televisions work with 60Hz refresh rates, but also (somehow) come with “Motion Rate 120” motion enhancement technology. So while we see the number 120, we’re not actually getting 120Hz refresh rate, we’re still maxing out at 60Hz (60 frames per second).

Each set works with 4x HDMI inputs, 4x HDMI HDCP 2.2 inputs, and 2x USB ports (both of them USB 2.0 ports). There’s 1 digital optical audio output port and one composite video input. This television has RF Antenna Input support, built-in Wi-Fi, and an ethernet port. There’s a single headphone jack and Bluetooth inside of each set, too.

Each set has DTS Virtual:X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and built-in speakers (downward firing). The whole C350 series works with live view picture in picture (PIP) with support for compatible video doorbells and smart cameras. All models have Alexa support for voice-enabled picture and sound controls

The Toshiba C350 series in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes will be made available for purchase this week with shipping expected in mid-May 2021. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch versions will be “coming soon.” Prices start at approximately $349.99 for the 43-inch version of the TV, as available from Best Buy now.