Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 teased for Nintendo Switch

Last year, Activision released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. As the name suggests, the game includes remakes of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its sequel, and the compilation was well-received by critics and fans alike. Now it looks like Nintendo Switch owners are about to get in on the action, at least if some rumblings on Twitter are any indication.

Late last night, Tony Hawk published a rather interesting tweet in which he said he was jealous that Crash Bandicoot 4 is heading to other platforms while his game, seemingly, is not. Hawk is referencing the recent announcement that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be releasing on Switch, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC later this year. Hawk asked the official Crash Bandicoot account for help, which in turn asked the Activision account if it could bring Tony Hawk’s game to other platforms.

Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021

That’s when the official Nintendo of America account chimed in with a simple, “C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame!” tagging the official Twitter account for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Obviously, this whole thing is a marketing stint that’s meant to tease Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Switch, and the big question now is when this remake compilation will release.

C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2021

For now, we don’t have an answer to that question, but these Twitter teases are usually resolved pretty quickly, so such an announcement could be right around the corner. In addition to Switch, there’s also the possibility that Activision could announce additional versions of the game. Perhaps we’ll also see Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 get a next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

Time will tell, but at the moment, it seems that we can at least count on a Switch announcement in the near future. We’ll let you know when that happens, so stay tuned for more.