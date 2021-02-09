Crash Bandicoot 4 heads to Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC this year

Following modern-day remakes of the Crash Bandicoot trilogy and Crash Team Racing, last year Activision and Toys For Bob essentially revived the mainline series with the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. At launch, the game was only available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but today Activision revealed that the game will be coming to many more platforms later this year.

Specifically, the game will be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unfortunately, PC players are going to have to wait for the game to land on their platform of choice – while it’ll be arriving on PS5, XSX, and Switch on March 12th, Activision merely says that it’ll launch on PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher at some point later in the year.

In any case, Activision says that with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, we can expect it to run in 4K at 60 frames per second natively. On Xbox Series S, we’re told that resolution will upscale to 4K, though we imagine that framerate will be capped at 30fps. The PC version will similarly be capable of running at 4K, but of course, that depends on the hardware you have in your rig.

Those who already purchased the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version within the same console family for free, though there’s one big caveat in that you’ll need a disc-based PS5 or Xbox Series X to upgrade from a physical copy of the game. That means Xbox Series S and PlayStation 4 Digital Edition owners will only be able to upgrade from the previous-gen version if they purchased it digitally.

Interestingly, it seems that the Switch and PC versions will be priced lower than their PlayStation and Xbox counterparts. While the Xbox and PlayStation versions come in at $59.99, the game will only cost $39.99 on Switch and PC. Pre-orders for these new versions are open today, and we’ll let you know when Activision reveals more about the PC version of the game.