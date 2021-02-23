Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 confirmed for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X

Well that didn’t take long: shortly after Nintendo, Xbox, Crash Bandicoot, Activision, and Tony Hawk himself were teasing the impending announcement that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be coming to new platforms, we now have confirmation of it. Activision has announced that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to Switch later this year in addition to getting a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Those who are looking forward to the next-gen updates won’t have long to wait, as the update will be landing on March 26th. In a blog post on Activision’s website, we’re told that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will support frame rates of 120 fps at 1080p or 60 fps at native 4k – except on Xbox Series S, where the game will render at 1440p and upscale to 4K.

Activision also promises that the next-gen versions of the game will feature “sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, and lens flare, plus enhanced skater textures and more.” Being able to play at 120 fps could very well be a great addition for those who are chasing high scores, as higher and more consistent frame rates could make pulling off complex tricks easier.

Unfortunately, it sounds like upgrading will cost some money depending on which version of the game you own. If you own the game digitally, then you’ll be able to upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for $10, and in addition to the upgrade, you’ll also get access to The Ripper – one of the game’s secret skaters – along with retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen. If you already own the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS4 or Xbox, you’ll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.

As for the Switch version, details are pretty much non-existent at the moment. Sadly, those looking to pick up the game on Switch will have to wait until later in the year – while the next-gen upgrade is out on March 26th, the only thing Activision has said about the Switch version is that it’ll be out “later in 2021.” We’ll let you know when Activision shares more, so stay tuned.