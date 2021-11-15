Tobii Dynavox TD Pilot adds eye control to iPad

TD Pilot is a device that fits around an iPad to enable eye tracking control. Tobii Dynavox made this TD Pilot device to provide native integration of eye tracking for iPadOS with the latest iPadOS 15 and the latest iteration of the standard iPad. This latest innovation from Tobii Dynavox adds to their already wide range of applications of eye tracking tech in multiple areas of our greater gadget industry.

The latest version of this eye-tracking tech ad created by Tobii Dynavox allows precise control in most lighting conditions – “even in bright sunlight.” TD Pilot fits around an iPad – which has all of its standard touchscreen functionality up front – and adds a “Partner Window” around back. The Partner Window is a secondary screen that can display phrases entered by the user with the Tobii Dynavox communication software enabled by the iPad.

As this device is made to work with users of all sorts, accessories are available for mounting the device. Wheelchair mounting and “other integrated bespoke accessibility features” are included.

This device was developed by Tobii Dynavox in accordance with Apple’s Made for iPad accessory program. They’ve gone so far as to work directly with Apple to make this as ideally situated for uses as possible.

“We are excited that people who need this technology will have the opportunity to control iPad using just their eyes,” said Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger.

“At Apple, we build foundational technology, including support for eye tracking, into our operating systems to make them accessible,” said Herrlinger. “We’re thrilled that Tobii Dynavox’s TD Pilot is leveraging that to enable people with disabilities to pursue their passions.”

The TD Pilot device includes an iPad that includes apps like TD Talk, TD Snap, TD Copilot, and Pathways for Snap Core First. The device has its own power button and a track status button, as well as an array of connectors. The iPad device has its own Thunderbolt/USB 4 connector, while the TD Pilot has a single USB-C, 2x 3.5 mm Switch connector interface, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and 15 VDC in 1.65/4 mm (Power connector).

This device also has 2x 10 W Closed Box Speakers. The device also has the option to include WLAN 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and HT80 with MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

This device is available now, not generally available to the public, but is instead available for purchase as a medical device (with the iPad included), prescribed by specialists and “delivered through insurance systems worldwide.”