TiVo’s do-it-all Stream 4K released for summertime quarantine

Back during CES 2020, before COVID-19 started spreading throughout the world and brought massive trade shows like this to a grinding halt, TiVo introduced the Stream 4K. The TiVo Stream 4K is a new streaming device that’s supposed to be a jack-of-all-trades; in fact, TiVo bills it as “the market’s first unifying streamer.” After a few months of waiting, TiVo is launching the Stream 4K today.

What, exactly, does TiVo mean when it calls the Stream 4K a “unifying streamer”? The name of the game, at least in this case, is giving users streaming options, whether they want to watch live TV or content from various streaming services. The Stream 4K will attempt to serve up those services all in one place, which means that users won’t need to switch between apps to find their entertainment.

Instead, they’ll rely on “TiVo’s intuitive search options and intelligent recommendations to find what they want to watch.” At the start, it looks like the Stream 4K will support Netflix and Prime Video. There’s no mention of other services like Hulu and Disney+ over on the TiVo website, but it is worth noting that the device is compatible with the Google Play Store as well.

As we learned back in January, Sling TV will be the “preferred” live TV partner for the Stream 4K. At the time this device was announced, we asked TiVo if we’d see support for other services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, but all we were told is that we’ll be informed “if the others become available.” Joining Sling is TiVo+, which offers TV shows and movies across 49 free streaming channels.

As the name suggests, the TiVo Stream 4K is capable of streaming at 4K resolution with support for Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR. The Stream 4K is available today from TiVo’s website for $49.99. No subscription to TiVo’s service is required to use this device, but of course, you’ll need to subscribe to Sling and other services like Netflix and Prime Video if you want to tap into those.