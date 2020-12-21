TikTok users get a personalized year-in-review video for 2020

TikTok is the latest social media platform to introduce a year-in-review feature, enabling users to check out the top moments on their account from the past 12 or so months. The annual recap is simply called ‘Year on TikTok,’ and it joins similar yearly summary videos available on competing platforms like Instagram.

TikTok announced its year-in-review feature on Monday, stating that users can take ‘a personal stroll down memory lane’ for the first time on its platform. This recap video shows highlights from each user’s TikTok moments, including most-played tracks and favorites from the past year.

The personalized recap videos join the previously released ‘Year on TikTok: Top 100’ video that summed up the year for the entire community. Presumably, TikTok plans to continue with these personalized videos going forward, but that remains to be seen.

You can check out your annual recap video by going to the ‘For you’ feed in the app or tapping on the newly added banner on the Discover page. Users who share their Year on TikTok video with the community will receive a 2021 badge for their profile picture.

Of course, you won’t get a recap video if you haven’t been on TikTok long enough to establish a history for review. The platform is home to a huge number of videos, including specific genres and trends to be explored. The more you ‘like’ and interact with the service, the better your eventual recap video should be.