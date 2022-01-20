TikTok is divided on this gamer gum meant to help focus

We’ve all heard of gamers chugging energy drinks like water during long gaming sessions, but a chewing gum made specifically for gamers is certainly a novelty. Dubbed the Razer Respawn By 5, this completely normal-looking gum is marketed towards gamers as a way to increase their focus, the gum’s website notes. When a TikTok user tried it in a video, the comment section was, unsurprisingly, quite divided. What is the flavor of this gum, does it actually work, and more importantly, why?

Image: Razer Respawn

“It doesn’t taste bad, necessarily,” said Carterpcs, the user who uploaded a quick review of the gum to TikTok. “Just tastes like watermelon with a hint of rancid.” While that doesn’t sound very appealing, the gum comes in three different flavors and it has certainly managed to generate a lot of interest in the comment section of his video. Carter proceeded to test the gum by playing chess, wanting to determine whether it actually works or not. Spoiler alert: It’s kind of hard to tell.

Most of the commenters were fascinated by Carter’s chess moves. The TikTok user justified his choice of game by saying it’s the one game that requires the most focus. He ended the video by jokingly saying that “Razer gum makes you better at everything.” However, some of the commenters pointed out that chewing something decreases your fine motor skills and that the gum is counterproductive. Where does the truth lie and why is Razer Respawn gum any better than any other chewing gum?

Can chewing gum affect your gaming skills?

Can chewing gum affect one’s gaming skills, be it in a good way or a bad way? It’s hard to tell, but there are certain vitamins and other extracts that are proven to increase mental focus. Razer has stated that Respawn By 5 is infused with green tea extract and B vitamins. Some studies have shown that there may be a correlation between improved cognitive function and vitamin B levels in the blood.

When it comes to the green tea extract, there is no secret that green tea may keep you more alert: Up to 5% of its dry weight consists of caffeine, according to a study published in Nature. Therefore, it’s not a stretch to assume that chewing Razer Respawn may in fact help gamers focus, although it could equally work as an energy boost for students. The science checks out, but it’s impossible to tell how much the gum truly helps. It’s probably not a hefty amount, but it could make a difference to a person who doesn’t have a high tolerance for caffeine, as the study notes.

As one commenter pointed out, chewing may or may not affect fine motor skills, which would mean that the Razer gum is not the ideal choice for first-person shooters. Although there have been some studies on the subject, they have mostly come back fairly inconclusive. Chances are that if there is a difference, it will vary from person to person.