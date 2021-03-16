Tiger Woods is coming back to games after striking deal with 2K

2K made a couple of big announcements today, and they’re all about golf. For starters, 2K Games has purchased HB Studios, the developer behind PGA Tour 2K21 and The Golf Club, and it expects the deal to close before the end of the current calendar quarter (which wraps up at the end of March). The second announcement is a lot bigger, as 2K Games and Tiger Woods have penned a long-term exclusivity deal for Woods’ name and likeness.

That means Tiger Woods will soon be returning to the world of video games as the face of the PGA Tour 2K franchise. 2K Games didn’t announce how long its agreement with Woods will last, but since the company is calling it a “long-term” exclusivity agreement, we’re probably going to see Woods on the cover of these games for years to come.

Woods won’t just be the star of these new PGA Tour 2K games though, as he’ll also serve as an executive producer and consultant on the games. 2K says that it will also be partnering with Wood’s TGR Foundation as part of the deal, and that Woods’ likeness won’t be limited to just the PGA Tour 2K series, as the terms of the deal also allow 2K to use his likeness in any other golf games it publishes.

We don’t really have any details on the first game Woods will feature in, but it seems safe to assume that it’ll be PGA Tour 2K22, whenever that might hit shelves. In acquiring HB Studios, 2K says that it will retain the company’s Lunenburg location in Nova Scotia, which will be turned into the head office for Take-Two Interactive Canada.

So, after an absence from video games, Tiger Woods is about to make a big return. We’re guessing that we’ll see 2K Games put out a bunch of golf games featuring Woods on the cover in the coming years, because the company will definitely want to utilize this licensing agreement to the fullest extent. We’ll let you know when 2K Games announces its first golf game featuring Tiger Woods, so stay tuned for more.