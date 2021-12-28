Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.

Via Thundertruck

Thundertruck Specs

One of the more interesting features of the Thundertruck is its modular design that can be converted between 4 x 4 and 6 x 6 configurations. In 4 x 4 configuration, the vehicle offers a claimed 400-mile driving range with a battery of 180 kWh. It tips the scales at a hefty 6120 pounds and stands 80 inches high, 207 inches long, and 87 inches wide. The 4 x 4 configuration offers a six-foot bed and 800 horsepower with 800 pound-foot of torque.

In that mode, it has a maximum towing capacity of 7500 pounds with dual motors able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. It’s designed to be used both on and off-road with generous ground clearance of 14.5-inches and an approach angle of 48-degrees, and a departure angle of 82-degrees.

When the range extender and second axle are attached, the vehicle transforms into 6 x 6 mode with a claimed electric driving range of 560 miles and battery capacity of 300 kWh, adding an additional 120 kWh battery pack. Adding the range extender and the second axle pushes the curb weight to 7560 pounds. The vehicle still stands 80-inches tall and 87-inches wide but extends to a length of 246-inches offering a 10-foot bed.

The combined power with the range extender is 940 horsepower and 1200 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle can tow 11,000 pounds and maintains the same 14.5-inch ground clearance and the same approach and departure angle of 48-degrees and 82-degrees, respectively. If the performance to 60 mph is impacted with the additional weight and axle is a mystery. All versions of the truck feature a front trunk and an onboard power unit.

Range Extender Details

One of the most interesting aspects of the Thundertruck is its range extender that transforms the truck from a traditional four-wheel vehicle to a six-wheel vehicle. One of the more interesting claims is that the additional axle and range extender hardware utilizes self-balancing technology to make it easy to couple and uncouple. The range extender can also be used as a portable battery pack while camping or working away from an office.

Thundertruck Features

While the range extender is undoubtedly the most exciting feature of the truck, it’s got some other very interesting touches as well. On the vehicle’s roof are batwing solar awnings that unfold to capture sunlight and convert it to electricity to charge the battery packs. They are designed to be folded out when off-grid for an extended period to help keep the electric vehicle operating. The awnings also provide shade to help keep the owner and passengers comfortable while camping or spending time off-grid. Exactly how much power the solar panels can generate isn’t specified.

In addition to the rooftop solar panels, Thundertruck also integrates a heavy-duty roof rack system with pods that act as storage locations for those solar awnings. The cargo bed has steps for easy access and integrated extendable ramps for loading motorcycles or ATVs. The bed also features drop-down sidesteps that automatically open to make it easier to access the truck’s bed.

Since the truck is designed to spend time off-grid, it makes sense to have an integrated camping tent designed to extend over the main tray of the truck. Another interesting feature is a pullout side drawer unit that can be fitted with a slide-out kitchen or a refrigerator. Thundertruck seems to have taken a page out of Rivian’s book for that feature. The Rivian R1T also has a pull-out camp kitchen feature.

Thundertruck has an integrated military-grade drone designed to fly ahead of the truck and give the owner a view of the terrain ahead. One of the more far-fetched features in the truck’s interior is a holographic information display. The single rendering offered of the interior shows a head-up display and a completely digital dash system. The interior has a minimalist design with lots of planes and angles.

Final Details

Anyone who thinks they need a little Thundertruck in their life is probably wondering about pricing and availability. The company behind the truck offers none of those details. There’s no indication of how far the truck might be from production or if it will even be offered in the US if it does go into production. The single interior image shared shows right-hand drive, indicating it might not be destined for the US at all.

Pricing is also a mystery, but EVs tend to be considerably more expensive than similar combustion vehicles, so we certainly wouldn’t expect the Thundertruck to be a bargain. Presumably, it’s a six-figure vehicle when fully optioned. There is a contact sheet for people to ask questions about the vehicle on the official website. Good luck getting the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck” out of your head.