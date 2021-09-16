THQ Nordic serves up two free games on Steam ahead of 10th anniversary event

THQ Nordic is turning 10 years old in 2021, and we already know what the company is doing to celebrate the milestone. Tomorrow, THQ Nordic will host an event in which it plans to reveal six new games. However, before that event gets underway, THQ Nordic has kicked off a publisher sale on Steam, and it’s giving away two games for free as part of that sale.

The two games up for grabs are Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition. Both games can definitely be considered classics at this point, with Jagged Alliance launching way back in 1994 and Titan Quest originally releasing in 2006. With that said, it should be noted that Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition came out in 2016, giving the original title something of an update for modern platforms.

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition includes the Immortal Throne expansion that shipped for the original game, but THQ Nordic didn’t stop at just re-releasing the game and its expansion. Following the release of the Anniversary Edition, THQ Nordic also crafted two expansions for it – Titan Quest: Ragnarok and Titan Quest: Atlantis.

So, Titan Quest is alive and well these days, and as someone who has played the original extensively, I can say that the Anniversary Edition is well worth snagging during this promotion. Even though I’ve never played Jagged Alliance before, I can tell you that it’s worth picking up too, and I can tell you that because it’s free.

Both of these games are free to keep when you claim them before September 23rd at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. The THQ Nordic Publisher Weekend apparently lasts just as long, so if you’ve been looking to pick up some of THQ’s games, now seems to be a good time to do it. We’ll let you know what THQ Nordic announces tomorrow, so be sure to check back here with SlashGear for more.