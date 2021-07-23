This new Windows 11 Insider Preview is all about the taskbar

Microsoft today shipped out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100, and most of the changes and improvements it’s packing seem to be centered around the taskbar. While there are a couple of changes to other aspects of Windows, the taskbar is where most of the attention is, whether we’re talking improvements to the notification center or the system tray. Just as well, this new Preview Build is shipping out a boatload of fixes.

The new build is going live today for everyone who’s in the Dev Channel, according to a post on the Windows Insider Blog. In that blog post, Microsoft wastes little time getting into what’s new, first reminding readers that it has started to roll out chat from Microsoft Teams to Insiders in the Dev Channel, though not everyone is going to see it right away.

Microsoft has also updated the hidden icons flyout from the system tray to better match the design of Windows 11 as a whole. If it doesn’t look right after installing the new build, Microsoft says users should switch between two different themes to fix the issue. In addition, the Notification Center has been updated to include a shortcut to focus assist settings, so you can customize those without first having to dive into system settings as you do on Windows 10.

We’re also told that this Preview Build offers a new spin on minimized app notifications. Like in Windows 10, apps that are minimized to the taskbar will still flash when background activity requires your attention, but Microsoft says that it has “updated the design so that it still grabs your attention but with a calming treatment that minimizes the impact of unwarranted distractions.”

It isn’t entirely clear what that means, so we’ll just have to see it in action, but the company also says that the flashing will now eventually stop and will be replaced with a “slightly red backplate” accompanied by a red pill under the icon so users will still be able to tell there’s something which needs their attention. Other taskbar updates include an adjusted touch keyboard icon and changes to the taskbar calendar flyout that will make it “fully collapse down when clicking the chevron in the top corner.”

Finally, a new Microsoft Store is included in this Preview Build that offers improved navigation and animations. To read about all of the fixes shipping along with this update, or to see all of the known issues that still exist, hit the Windows Insider Blog link above. Otherwise, download this new build and take it for a spin if you’re in the Dev Channel.