This Mandalorian Xbox One controller costs a lot of money

If you’re following the official Xbox Twitter account, then you may have noticed an image of a surprisingly detailed Mandalorian-themed Xbox One controller and a matching charging cradle pop up there today. That is apparently the latest creation from Controller Gear, and it’ll be releasing later this year. Before you decide you want it, you should probably take a look at the price, because this controller will definitely set you back a significant amount of cash.

As detailed on the Microsoft Store, this Mandalorian controller will cost a whopping $170, which is nearly as much as an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Granted, the Mandalorian controller comes with a matching charging cradle, but even then, we’re guessing that $170 is more than most people would want to spend on a controller.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sC — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

For those who aren’t deterred by cost, it definitely seems like they’ll get their money’s worth in terms of design. The controller itself is made to look like the Mandalorian’s armor, with weathering, scratches, and dirt to boot. On the grips of the controller, we see the Mandalorian insignia and signet, while the accompanying cradle has a Mandalorian emblem on it.

Around the back, we even get a little wanted poster for The Child on the battery door, because of course, you can’t have a piece of Mandalorian merchandise without Baby Yoda. Keep in mind that this is an Xbox One wireless controller, not an Xbox Series X controller. This gamepad will still work with the Xbox Series X when that console launches next month, but you’ll be missing out on features such as the dedicated share button and the redesigned d-pad.

It also doesn’t seem to have a proper release date yet. The Microsoft Store listing shows a release date of December 31st, 2020, but that’s usually used as a placeholder date and only serves to tell us that it’ll be out before the end of the year. It’s up for pre-order now, so if you’ve got $170 burning a hole in your pocket, maybe this is worth a look.