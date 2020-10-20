This KFC Xbox Series X controller is alarmingly bad

With new consoles on the horizon, we’re seeing a lot of companies – specifically fast food companies – kick off giveaways. Here in the US, Taco Bell is giving away Xbox Series X consoles, while Burger King is giving away PlayStation 5s. It seems that folks over in the UK are getting their own fast food Xbox Series X giveaway through KFC, but what’s particularly notable about this giveaway is the KFC-themed Xbox wireless controller that serves as a consolation prize for those who don’t win a console.

According to KFC GB’s contest terms (which are annoyingly published alongside all of KFC’s other terms and conditions), there will be a grand total of 56 prizes given away during the duration of the promotion, which runs from October 19th to November 15th. That means two prizes per day, and the two winners will get either an Xbox Series X console or the aforementioned “KFC customised Xbox Wireless Controller.”

KFC itself doesn’t post any pictures of the controller, but the folks over at VG247 were able to track down an image published to Hot UK Deals. Take a look at the controller in all of its fried chicken glory below.

So, the controller is something of an abomination, but of course, the main draw for UK residents (sorry US residents, but you’ll have to sit this one out) will undoubtedly be the Xbox Series X. You can enter the promotion by first downloading the KFC app, registering with a new account, and opting into the giveaway. From there, you need to purchase a participating product – which is “Any box meal from a participating GB KFC branded restaurant” – to enter.

Full details about how to enter and the giveaway in general are available in the terms and conditions linked above. If you’re planning to enter, good luck to you – hopefully you wind up with an Xbox Series X instead of that strange looking controller.