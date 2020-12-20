This Ferrari 458 Speciale is a rolling armored safe room

We’ve seen armored vehicles in the past, and typically they are large SUVs, converted vans, or limousines. It’s not common that we see high-end sports cars like this Ferrari 458 Speciale outfitted with armor. Moreover, the company behind the car, AddArmor, claims the car is just as fast as a non-armored model.

AddArmor says that the Ferrari can survive rounds from a .44 Magnum handgun. Even with the armor, the vehicle is still able to reach 60 mph in under three seconds. The vehicle is armored with a very light type of armor that’s ten times stronger and 60 percent lighter than ballistic steel. The Ferrari is level B4 protected, rating it to withstand bullets fired by handguns.

The company is clear that the armor provides basic protection and that rounds fired by high-powered rifles will pierce it. The armor that is added contributes only 156 pounds of additional weight to the car. That extra weight was offset by ordering the car with every carbon fiber option available from the Ferrari factory.

The car is also fitted with a custom exhaust system that reduces weight further and adds an additional 40 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque. With the lightweight carbon fiber and new exhaust system, the car, including the armor, is only 67 pounds heavier than stock. It still able to reach 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph.

The armoring systems can also be removed so they won’t impact the value of the special car in the future. This particular Ferrari 458 Speciale was created as a one-off prototype car. The company says to build one just like it would cost about $625,000. This may be the perfect car for the security-conscious automotive enthusiast.