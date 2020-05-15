This Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme version is a lot more fun

The COVID-19 pandemic has many of us working from home and doing a lot of things we normally do remotely. We’ve seen quite a few remote collaboration videos born from the pandemic and the need to stay home, and now it seems that even the musicians behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons are hopping aboard that particular train. Earlier today, Nintendo published a video featuring Animal Crossing musicians performing New Horizon‘s theme song remotely, and though it’s a short video, it’s well worth watching if you’re a fan of the game.

Even if you aren’t, the New Horizons‘ theme is probably immediately recognizable to a lot of gamers out there, as it’s been used in pretty much all of Nintendo’s marketing for the game. New Horizons‘ entire soundtrack is fantastic, but the theme is definitely the most recognizable part.

The video showcases the talents of six different performers: Eric Miyashiro on the Flugelhorn, Tetsuro Toyama on the ukulele and acoustic guitar, MATARO on percussion, Takashi Ebinuma on the double bass, Saburo Tanooka on the accordion, and finally, Nobuyuki Aoyagi, who handled the audio mixing for the track. Even when performed remotely, this version sounds nearly indistinguishable from the track in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly become one of the Nintendo Switch’s most popular games. Animal Crossing is a series that already had a large following going into this release, but with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating and forcing people to practice social distancing right as New Horizons released, it’s turned into a major hit among those who have been stuck at home.

In fact, Animal Crossing: New Horizons helped Nintendo finish its previous fiscal year strong, despite the fact that it only launched days before the period ended. New Horizons is primed to become one of the all-time best selling games on the Switch, so this remote performance of the game’s theme should have no problem finding viewers.