These Galaxy S21 and Note 20 deals may be the best of Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and it turns out the best deal may well be on Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy phones. There are discounts adding up to hundreds of dollars on both the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Note 20 family of devices, with pricing kicking off from under $600 for phones that are still only a few months old.

If you’ve been tempted by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, for example, but put off by its hefty flagship price tag, Prime Day 2021 could have the answer. Back when we reviewed it in January, it was priced from $1,199.99, after all.

Today, though, Amazon is offering 25-percent off. That brings the Galaxy S21 Ultra down to $899.99. It’s available in both Phantom Black and Phantom Silver finishes.

The Galaxy S21+ Plus, meanwhile, is a little more affordable still. It’s currently priced at $699.99 as part of Prime Day, down 30-percent from the usual $999.99 price. Amazon is offering it in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver finishes.

If you’re after a physically smaller device (and, for that matter, a smaller price tag), the Samsung Galaxy S21 is now $599.99 on Prime Day 2021. It’s available in Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White. All come with 128GB of storage.

Should you be in the market for an S Pen stylus, however, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G should fit the bill. Normally, it’d be priced at $1,299.99, making it one of the most expensive smartphones that the company sells.

For Prime Day 2021, however, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is $874.99, a 33-percent saving on the usual price. It’s currently only available in Mystic White at that price, though.

Samsung Galaxy accessories have Prime Day deals too

If you’re happy with your current phone, but need to outfit it with some new accessories, Samsung has deals there for Prime Day 2021 as well. You can save $65 on a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds+, for example, a 43-percent discount on the usual price. That brings them down to $84.99.

Should you need active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now $109.99 on Prime Day. That’s a 35-percent cut on the usual $169.99 price.

Perhaps the most surprising discount, though, is on the Galaxy SmartTag. Samsung’s AirTag rival may be relatively new, but it’s already seeing a whopping 50-percent discount for Prime Day. That brings individual tags down to under $15. As always with Prime Day deals, there’s no guarantee that Amazon will have stock for the entirety of the two-day event, so some of these promotions may not still be valid if you wait to buy.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.