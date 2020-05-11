There’s bad news if you’re waiting on Elder Scrolls VI details

Back at E3 2018, Bethesda officially revealed The Elder Scrolls VI with a brief teaser trailer that told us nothing. Since then, we haven’t heard anything from Bethesda about The Elder Scrolls VI, leading many of us to wonder if the first actual details about the game are coming up. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to have to keep waiting.

In response to a fan asking for those details on Twitter, Bethesda VP of marketing Pete Hines did not mince words, saying that information about The Elder Scrolls VI is still a long way off. “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about,” Hines said. “So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.”

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Starfield is another single-player game currently in the works at Bethesda, and indeed, back when The Elder Scrolls VI was announced, Todd Howard did tell us that the game wouldn’t launch until after Starfield. As it stands, we have no idea when Starfield will launch, so as Hines suggests, we’ve probably got years before Bethesda talks about The Elder Scrolls VI in any sort of depth.

It’s hard to blame Elder Scrolls fans for being antsy, though. The last entry in the mainline Elder Scrolls series was, of course, Skyrim, which first released in 2011. In the time since then, we’ve seen it come to a number of different platforms – the most recent one being the Switch in 2017 – but there’s no getting around the fact that it’s been nearly a decade since the last Elder Scrolls game.

So, if you’re waiting for more Elder Scrolls VI details, you’ll want to settle in, because Bethesda has an entirely different game to reveal and launch before we get to that. Hopefully we’ll get the first real information about Starfield soon, but regardless of when that happens, we’ll keep you in the loop.