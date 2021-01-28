The Wyze Cam v3 has some bad news

The newly launched Wyze Cam v3, the latest version of the company’s cube-shaped indoor home security camera, will be difficult to buy over the next few months due to an issue with suppliers. The company emailed users alerting them to the stock issue, noting that customers should expect to see some Wyze products come in and out of stock based on available supply.

Wyze Cam v3 is very similar to the Wyze Cam that came before it — the price is still low at $23.99, it still has the cube shape, and it’s still white in color. As expected, the model does come with some notable upgrades, however, including an IP65 weather resistance for mounting it outdoors if you’d prefer.

This model also packs more processing power, mounting options, and captures video at a higher frames-per-second compared to past models. The camera is capable of recording full-color night video, which is perhaps the most notable change over the v2 model.

If you were hoping to upgrade to this newer offering, there’s some bad news: Wyze says that it learned some of its ‘key suppliers’ aren’t able to supply all of the hardware needed for its Wyze Cam products. At this time, at least, the company is only getting around one-third of the chips it needs to produce these security cameras, meaning availability will decrease.

As a result, Cam Plus members are being given priority access to anyone new Wyze Cam v3 units that become available when the supply is low. As well, you may find that camera listed as out of stock at times, depending on demand for the product.

