The Witcher: Monster Slayer brings AR monster battles to iOS and Android this month

In the wake of Pokemon GO, we’ve seen a number of other franchises try to replicate the game’s success in the AR space. CD Projekt is one of the companies trying its hand at AR gaming, as it announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer last year. Fast forward to today and now The Witcher: Monster Slayer has a release date on both iOS and Android.

As CD Projekt announced today on Twitter, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be launching on Android and iOS on July 21st. As most of us probably already assumed, the game will be a free-to-play title with in-game purchases. Those on Android can pre-register for the game beginning today through the Google Play Store, though judging by some of the replies to the tweet you see embedded below, there seem to be some issues with pre-registering at the moment.

Prepare your phones for the worldwide premiere of The Witcher: Monster Slayer — coming to iOS and Android for free on July 21st! Android users can pre-register right now on the Google Play Store: https://t.co/wwzcA7PW4z See you on the Path!#TheWitcherMonsterSlayer pic.twitter.com/rFfYXl6pIG — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) July 2, 2021

As the name suggests, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will have players hunting down and fighting various monsters from The Witcher universe in augmented reality. The game has an overhead map showing nearby monsters’ locations, just like how Pokemon GO‘s world map shows nearby Pokemon and other points of interest.

Defeating monsters will require players to pick the right weapon and armor for the job, just as Geralt has to switch between his silver and steel swords in mainline Witcher games. Players will also be able to complete quests and collect trophies from the monsters they defeat. Completing quests and killing monsters will grant XP, and as players level up, they’ll be able to take on more difficult battles.

It sounds like an interesting game in some aspects, but so far, none of these AR games have managed to find the same success as Pokemon GO. Will The Witcher: Monster Slayer be the first? It’s a tall task for sure, and we’ll see if Monster Slayer is up for it in just a few weeks.