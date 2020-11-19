The Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock was a nightmare (yes, again)

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock is out once again at Walmart stores online. Out as in – gone, quickly, in the blink of an eye this afternoon. After suggesting they’d have a new batch of PS5 and Xbox Series X units available for sale today, prospective customers found that buying a next-generation gaming console was easier said than done.

The biggest issue, it would appear, with the sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Walmart’s webpage today was the data entry process. Users were required to enter their address and payment information for the console before actually placing an order, but AFTER hitting the buy button.

walmart app literally let me put in my address and the payment information and everything for the ps5 and i literally hit place order and it said “we’re sorry this item is out of stock” IT WAS IN MY CART HUh? pic.twitter.com/p0d6Ixoh0i — cam (@harIivyy) November 19, 2020

It would appear that Walmart potentially gained access to a whole lot of addresses and payment information today – from more than just the users that actually got the opportunity to purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Walmart watching me trying to get the PS5 even tho they “Out of Stock” #ps5restock pic.twitter.com/6rP6rnAg14 — Zi ✏️ (@zi_was_here) November 19, 2020

The difference between adding a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to a user’s cart and actually being able to purchase said console was the subject of a whole lot of social media comments this afternoon. The memes flowed like wine.

Me: *Successfully adds PS5 to cart* Walmart: “Sorry this item is now out of stock” pic.twitter.com/uyTxLvEbrS — 6ft’ 4 Virgin 🦍 (@6ft4Virgin) November 19, 2020

Users accused Walmart of allowing bots to purchase console restocks today, as is the case with all high-demand online sales days like these.

The most common report of purchase today was the following process: Add PS5 to cart – see “We’re sorry. An error has occurred. Please return to your cart” – try again – sold out, complete with “Oh Deer” message.

If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X now, you’ll do well to find one in a bundle. That’ll mean paying a significant amount more than the base price of the console on its own, but you might actually end up paying LESS than you would if you attempted to find the console on eBay.