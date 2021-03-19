The Walking Dead inspired a cooking show about apocalypse meals

In what may be the strangest cooking show to date, AMC Networks has teamed up with Complex Networks to launch Run the Dish, a series that will focus on cooking meals inspired by the idea of an apocalypse. The cooking show will, according to AMC, combine ‘the power and reach of The Walking Dead universe with Complex Networks’ First We Feast franchise.’

A zombie show in which the undead feast on living humans probably doesn’t sound like the good basis for a cooking show, but the new series Run the Dish won’t focus on that angle of the fictional universe. Rather, the show will cover the creation of dishes one may cook if they were to find themselves in the middle of an apocalypse.

The apocalypse meals will be created by talent from The Walking Dead universe and Complex celebrity chefs, the network says. Sadly, the company didn’t provide us with a teaser about what kind of dishes we can expect the team to prepare, but it’s safe to say they’ll be a bit unconventional.

AMC Networks’ Kim Granito explained:

We have original programming franchises that break through in popular culture and are focal points of vibrant and active fan communities. Through Complex Networks’ well-established culture pillars, we are able to extend our viewers’ relationships with these franchises in unexpected and highly-entertaining ways.

The announcement was made as part of a wider ‘content partnership’ between AMC Networks and Complex Networks. Run the Dish may not be the only show we get from this new arrangement, with AMC noting that the partnership will include ‘custom original series,’ as well as ‘truly original ideas’ to target viewers of ‘wildly popular properties.’