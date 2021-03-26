The Suicide Squad red-band trailer is here and it’s ridiculous

Today is a big day for those who are looking forward to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, because today the official red-band trailer for the film has dropped. That, of course, means that the trailer we’ve embedded below isn’t exactly meant for young or sensitive audiences, and even though we imagine a lot of people are still working from home at the moment, it definitely isn’t safe for work.

With those warnings out of the way, this red-band trailer gives us a pretty good idea of how ridiculous the movie itself is going to be. James Gunn has been very clear about the fact that this is an R-rated movie, and the trailer definitely reflects that, with f-bombs, violence, and jokes about certain body parts sprinkled in throughout. At one point, we even get to see King Shark eat a person, which is something you definitely wouldn’t see in a green-band trailer.

In any case, the trailer clocks in at just under three minutes long and it does a good job of capturing the absurdity of The Suicide Squad‘s ensemble cast. While the original Suicide Squad movie had a gang-of-misfits ensemble cast as well, Gunn’s treatment seems to take things to a new level. Fan-favorite Harley Quinn is still there, but Will Smith’s Deadshot has been replaced by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport for this installment.

Along with those two starring characters, we’ve also got the aforementioned King Shark (played by Sylvester Stallone), John Cena’s Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Michael Rooker’s Savant, and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man. There are many more characters who make up the Suicide Squad, but we had to get a shoutout to Polka-Dot Man in there because it still seems unreal that DC is actually putting him in a movie.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters on August 6th, 2021, and like all of Warner Bros’ movies for the calendar year, it’ll be premiering on HBO Max on the same day. We’ll definitely be seeing more from The Suicide Squad as we get closer to its August release date, so stay tuned for that.