The Rock has a new pair of workout headphones from Under Armour and JBL

Celebrity Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is back with another pair of headphones made for people who want to block out other noises while they’re at the gym. The new model of over-ear training headphones features a design similar to the pair introduced in 2018, bringing expected tech upgrades from audio company JBL.

The Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones were engineered by JBL and are sold under the Under Armour brand. The model packs a rugged design style alongside features you’d expect from fitness-centric headphones, including sweat resistance, fast-drying ear cushions via UA SuperVent, and UA Storm Super Grip to keep them in place while working out.

The UA Project Rock headphones pack a number of other features, including Speed Charge Battery and the promise of up to 45 hours of audio playback on a charge. Other features include support for Google Assistant and Alexa, adaptive noise cancelation, Ambient Aware, and a TalkThru button.

The inclusion of JBL’s Charged Sound offers “amplified bass,” according to the audio company, which says the bass level was “finely tuned by The Rock” himself. The companion mobile app from JBL enables users to set their preferred voice assistant, the company notes.

The model likewise comes with a year’s membership to MapMyFitness Premium, according to JBL, which enables users to track and analyze hundreds of different types of workouts. JBL is offering the UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones through its website, as is Under Armour. Buyers in the US will pay $299.95 USD, while customers in Europe will pay 299 EUR.