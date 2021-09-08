The Riftbreaker release date revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Action RPGs and base-building games are both very popular genres, and the upcoming game The Riftbreaker looks to combine the two while tossing in a dash of tower defense. The Riftbreaker has been slowly building up a fanbase thanks to a demo titled The Riftbreaker: Prologue on Steam, and today we finally learned when the full game will be releasing for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

Even better than getting that release date announcement is the fact that the big day isn’t very far off. Today, EXOR Studios – the development team behind The Riftbreaker – announced that The Riftbreaker will be out on all platforms on October 14th, 2021, which is just about five weeks from today.

It’s important to keep in mind that The Riftbreaker is also going to be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass. It’ll be available in both the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re on the fence or otherwise aren’t sure if this type of game is the right fit, you can play it there without risking too much cash. On Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, The Riftbreaker will launch at a $29.99 price point.

Of course, those who may be on the fence can also take The Riftbreaker: Prologue for a spin, which serves as a demo for the game along with an introduction to the game’s narrative. The Riftbreaker: Prologue has enjoyed “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam since launching last year, so it seems that the team at EXOR Studios may be onto something here.

We’ll find out soon enough, as The Riftbreaker is arriving next month. Check out the new trailer embedded above for more on the game, but otherwise, look for The Riftbreaker to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 14th.