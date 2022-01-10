The Real Reason Yahoo! Answers Died Off

Yahoo Answers shut down on May 4, 2021, closing a major chapter in the history of the internet. The site had been active for 16 years, serving as a destination for people looking to get answers to virtually everything and anything.

Source: Tada Images/Shutterstock

The decision to shut down Yahoo Answers was met with a variety of responses. Some were nostalgic, reminiscing about the role the site had played in their lives during the early days of the internet. Others were glad to see it go, viewing it as long-past any relevant use. Newer internet users were ambivalent, having never really used it.

Whatever a person’s thoughts about the demise of Yahoo Answers, the fact remains that the internet lost 16 years of questions and answers, making up a huge cache of archived data. Understanding why can provide valuable insights to other companies looking to avoid the same fate.

Yahoo’s Explanation

Yahoo itself provided the following explanation for why it shut down Yahoo Answers:

“Yahoo Answers has shut down as of May 4, 2021. Yahoo Answers was once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, but it has declined in popularity over the years as the needs of our members have changed. We decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

A “decline in popularity” is the main, most immediate reason for shutting down Yahoo Answers. If the site had continued the popularity it had in its early days, it’s a safe bet it would still be around.

Much of that decline was a direct result of the quality (or lack thereof) of the answers the site provided. Compared to sites like Quora and Reddit, Yahoo Answers’ overall usefulness had been fading for years, with much of the site devolving into conspiracy theories and nonsensical information. Unlike its competitors, Yahoo was never able to rein in those elements and maintain its property as a useful destination.

The Bigger Picture

While it’s easy to focus on the specific plummeting in popularity that ultimately put the nail in Yahoo Answers’ coffin, its problems began years before and were part of the larger issues Yahoo as a broader company faced. Yahoo was one of the earliest and most successful search engines and portals on the internet. The site was the destination for countless millions of users. Unfortunately, today Yahoo is a case-study in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

The company had the opportunity to buy Google for $1 billion in 2002 but, in what may be the most short-sighted move in business history, reportedly felt the price was too high. It turned down the offer, one of a series of questionable business decisions which seem dire with hindsight.

Next, Yahoo had the opportunity to buy Facebook in 2006. Despite Mark Zuckerberg refusing the $1 billion offer, according to the University of Maryland, Facebook’s board would have forced Zuckerberg to sell at $1.1 billion. In what may be the second most short-sighted move in business history, Yahoo did not raise their offer to $1.1 billion.

The list of failures goes on and on. Mismanagement of acquisitions, such as Flickr and Tumblr, a botched partnership with Microsoft after rebuffing its takeover offer, and a failure to properly respond to fundamental changes in how people were using search and the internet doomed the company. Unfortunately — or perhaps mercifully — Yahoo Answers was a casualty of the company’s overall mismanagement, and those who still have questions are told to simply go search for the answers instead.