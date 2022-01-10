The Pfizer COVID Omicron Booster Is Already In Production

Pfizer has announced its Omicron COVID-19 booster is already in production as the variant has led to a massive increase in cases worldwide, accounting for as many as 95% of new cases in the US (via OHS).

Researcher holding COVID vaccine

First reported in late November, in South Africa, Omicron has a large number of mutations, at least 30 of which are in the spike protein, making it far more transmissible than previous variants. In virtually every region it has spread, Omicron has quickly replaced Delta as the most dominant variant.

Despite the fact that vaccinated individuals are among those contracting Omicron, medical experts say vaccines are still the most effective way to ward off severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a follow-up shot of existing vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson as boosters to improve immunity. While this strategy does improve the efficacy of the vaccines against Omicron (via Zacks Equity Research), there have been calls to make a booster specifically for the new variant.

Pfizer’s Omicron Booster Could Be A Game-Changer

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Pfizer is already producing its Omicron-specific booster, with plans to make it available in March.

“This vaccine will be ready in March,” Bourla told CNBC’s Squawk Box. “We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk.”

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease — it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines, as long as you are having, let’s say, the third dose,” Bourla continued.

If Bourla is correct, and the Omicron-specific booster does provide better protection against infections, it could go a long way toward helping the world return to normal. Although the current vaccine does a good job of protecting against severe illness and hospitalization, isolation and quarantines are still a fact of life, even for vaccinated individuals who have become infected.

Something that protects from infections altogether could be a game-changer.