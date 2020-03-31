The Outer Worlds has a new Nintendo Switch release date

If you’ve been following news about the Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds, then you’ll know that there’s been a lot of back and forth about the game. At first, The Outer Worlds was only destined for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but shortly before release, Obsidian announced that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch as well.

As with many Switch ports of big-name games, the Switch version of The Outer Worlds would lag behind the other versions, but it wasn’t long before Private Division and Virtuous (the studio handling the porting duties) announced a March 6th, 2020 release date for the title. Unfortunately, The Outer Worlds was hit with delay just a week later, as Private Division announced that the coronavirus outbreak had forced Virtuous’ offices to close.

Fast forward to today and we have a new release date for The Outer Worlds on Switch. In a new blog post today, Obsidian revealed that The Outer Worlds will be landing on Switch on June 5th, 2020 – a little over two months from today.

As promised when this delay was first announced, physical copies of The Outer Worlds will actually ship with a cartridge (originally, the case was only supposed to house a download code). You’ll still need to download a 6GB day one patch if you purchase the physical version, which will “optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes,” according to Obsidian’s blog post.

We still haven’t seen The Outer Worlds actually running on the Switch yet, so as a result, we don’t know about any of the graphics concessions Virtuous and Private Division had to make in bringing the game to Nintendo’s console. Hopefully now that The Outer Worlds has a new release date, we’ll see some gameplay trailers soon, so stay tuned for that.