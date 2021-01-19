The Muppet Show on Disney+ at last, complete with The Stars of Star Wars

The Muppet Show is headed to Disney+, the Disney streaming video service, at last. Disney+ currently has a collection of Muppets shows and movies the likes of which cannot be found anywhere else. BUT! No “The Muppet Show” as such. Starting in February, that issue will be corrected.

The Muppet Show is a variety show with a format the likes of which a whole BUNCH of shows had when it first premiered in the mid-70’s. As such, the show includes special guests aplenty, the vast majority of which were not only famous then, but remained famous to this day. Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Alice Cooper, Elton John, Steve Martin, and Liza Minnelli appeared for the comedy mix.

If you’re looking for an absolute best episode of the entire show, you’re going to want to look for Season 4, Episode 17, aka “Episode 417”. That’s the “Star Wars” episode in which Kermit booked Angus McGonagle, “the argyle gargoyle” whose special skill is the ability to gargle Gershwin gorgeously. He’s bumped by Mark Hammil, Luke Skywalker, and the Stars Of Star Wars. Luke Skywalker and Mark Hammil are treated as different people and top-notch hijinks ensue.

The Muppets Show will be delivered on February 19, 2021 on Disney+ in its entirety. This is a massive win for the folks that handle programming for Disney+. It’s an iconic series jammed full of entertainment the likes of which all ages can enjoy.

FUN FACTS: This is the original “The Muppet Show”, the first episode of which was delivered back in 1974. In the years 1976 through 1981, this show was syndicated with CBS in the USA after two pilots garnered interest from ATV in the UK. As such, the entirety of The Muppet Show’s regular run was filmed at Elstree Studios in Herfordshire, England.

That’s the same place they filmed Labyrinth!

Disney+ also has Muppets Now (relatively new), Muppets Most Wanted, a clip show called Muppet Moments, and Muppet Treasure Island. Disney+ also has the ABC TV show “The Muppets”, the Disney movie “The Muppets”, The Muppet Christmas Carol, and the original “The Muppet Movie.”

Also in the mix on Disney+ are Muppet babies Play Date, Muppet Babies, and Muppet Babies Show and Tell – still not the original cartoon just yet, but we’ll see!