The Matrix 4 website recreates cult classic original

When The Matrix was first released, a website appeared with the title “What Is The Matrix” (dot com). Now, decades later, a new website appeared at the same URL in celebration of the release of The Matrix Resurrections. The site delivers an interactive experience that begins with the choice all new users must make – do you take the red pill, or the blue pill? If you take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe.

If you take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland. This webpage isn’t as deep as the original – there aren’t a lot of secrets that must be deciphered in order to move forward and understand what the Matrix really is. We sort of know what it is… but then again, as the site’s teaser video shows, we might be in for a few surprises.

Below you’ll see a sort of teaser for the video you’ll see on the website. The full teaser trailer (lol) will appear on Thursday, the 9th of September, 2021. This tiny baby video shows us… basically nothing. It’s What Is The Matrix you’re going to want to see, and click, and tap.

In the metadata for the site, we see a description that’ll likely appear on social media throughout the week and the coming months: “The Matrix is everywhere; it’s here and now. Make your choice to experience a new reality. It’s time to wake up.”

UPDATE: Above you’ll see the “teaser mix” from the website if you don’t want to go through all the steps. The one step, I mean. There you’ll find some action similar to that of the original – wild machinations, Keanu Reeves, and all the goodies.