The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer takes us back to the beginning

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is right around the corner, and Nintendo today delivered yet another new trailer for the game. The company has released a series of trailers for Skyward Sword HD that cover a number of different topics – the first was an overview trailer that introduced us to the world of Skyward Sword, while the second showed us the quality of life changes that will be present in the game. This new trailer offers more standard fare, showing off some gameplay and setting the stage for the game.

The trailer also reminds us that Skyward Sword is the very first game in The Legend of Zelda chronology, taking place before the Kingdom of Hyrule was even established. Skyward Sword HD, for those who never played the original, will show us the first incarnation of Link and Zelda, along with the origins of the Master Sword, acting as something of a first act for all of them.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the major release for the franchise’s 35th anniversary. This HD remaster for Switch has been rumored for years, but the game isn’t just getting a visual makeover for its big re-release. Nintendo has also tweaked the controls somewhat – while you’ll still use Joy-Cons as motion control stand-ins for the Wii Remote and its Nunchuk attachment, there will also be button controls that can be used when playing in handheld mode or on a Switch Lite (which can’t connect to a TV).

As detailed last week, there are several other quality-of-life changes present in this remaster as well. For instance, players can now ask Fi for advice and guidance whenever they want. Nintendo also says that the Switch version will offer a smoother framerate along with the ability to fast forward text and skip cutscenes.

Skyward Sword was a pretty unique Zelda game, so it’ll be interesting to see how the experience translates to Switch later this month. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch on July 16th.