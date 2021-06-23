The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer preps us to return to Skyloft

Following E3 2021, we know that Nintendo has quite a few major releases lined up for the Switch in the latter half of the year. One of those releases is right around the corner, as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is launching on July 16th. Ahead of that release, Nintendo has published an overview trailer that prepares new players – or those who haven’t played the game since it launched all those years ago – to dive in and explore the world of Skyward Sword.

Nintendo likes to publish these overview trailers for many of its major releases, and they’re usually quite a bit longer than a standard trailer. The overview trailer for Skyward Sword HD is no different in that regard, clocking in at just a hair over four minutes and 30 seconds long.

The trailer introduces us to Skyloft, a floating island in the clouds where Link and Zelda live. The story doesn’t keep us in the sky for too long, as Link has to explore the uncharted land beneath the clouds in search of Zelda. Those who played the game back in the Wii’s heyday are already familiar with the story, so we won’t spoil more for those who haven’t played yet.

The overview trailer also explains how the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers will act as stand-ins for the Wii Remote and Nunchuck attachment, with the right Joy-Con controlling Link’s sword and the left controlling his shield. Considering that such a setup might rely on motion controls too much for some people, it’s good news that Skyward Sword HD also supports button controls for handheld mode or Switch Lite.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a game that’s been rumored for years at this point, and now it’s finally happening for The Legend of Zelda‘s 30th anniversary. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch on July 16th.