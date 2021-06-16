The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is coming with four games

Nintendo just wrapped up its Direct showcase for E3, and, as expected, it was chock full of new and upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch. One announcement, in particular, however, seemed almost out of place not just because of its target device but also because of the games that the device will house. Just like it did last year with Super Mario Bros., Nintendo is marking The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary this year with the release of a specially themed Game & Watch that contains three classic Zelda games plus one surprise title.

Perhaps next to the Italian plumbers, the Legend of Zelda is Nintendo’s most popular longest-running franchise. Despite the games not really revolving around the eponymous heroine, the game’s mix of occasionally punishing gameplay, deep stories, and innovative mechanics has endeared it to gamers throughout the decades. It’s almost unbelievable that the brand will soon be celebrating its 35th birthday in November this year.

To mark that occasion, Nintendo is launching a Game & Watch, one of its more iconic devices, themed around the franchise. Of course, it will also have three Zelda games small enough to fit inside the small device. Naturally, that means the first The Legend of Zelda game, Zelda II, The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

There is, however, a fourth game inside the handheld, and it comes as a bit of a surprise. Nintendo has included a modified Vermin whack-a-mole game with Link as the hero. The Game & Watch also functions as a “watch” with specially designed clocks and timers that people can play with rather than just, well, watch.

The Game & Watch – The Legend of Zelda will be launching on November 12. It will reportedly carry a $49.99 price tag, but exactly availability details are still unknown.