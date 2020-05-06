The Last of Us Part II story trailer sets the stage for drama

It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks for The Last of Us Part II, but nonetheless, we’re closing in on its new release date. After a couple of delays, The Last of Us Part II is slated to release on June 19th, meaning we’re just about six weeks out from its launch. Being one of 2020’s most anticipated games for really any platform, you can bet that Sony is going to ramp up the marketing campaign for The Last of Us Part II quickly, and that seems to be starting today.

Sony and Naughty Dog have published a new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II that sets the stage for the game. We get a little refresher regarding Joel and Ellie, and we get a look at how Ellie has grown more independent (and more ruthless) without Joel around. The trailer itself doesn’t give a whole lot away regarding the game, but according to Naughty Dog, this is just the beginning of the marketing push for The Last of Us Part II.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog today, The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann says that the “pace is only going to pick up from here.” That means we’ll see plenty of trailers, screenshots, and news about The Last of Us Part II as we get closer to the game’s June release date, so we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for those.

The past several weeks have not been kind to Naughty Dog and Sony. Not only did the companies have to delay the game a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in addition, vast swathes of the game’s narrative leaked out, giving fans a good idea of what to expect from the game. Response to that leak has been mixed, and it’s made the internet a proverbial minefield for those who would like to go into The Last of Us Part II unspoiled.

We’ll see what happens from here, but if nothing else, we can definitely count on seeing more from The Last of Us Part II in the coming weeks. We’ll let you know when Sony and Naught Dog share more, so stay tuned.